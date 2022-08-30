UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say five juveniles, ranging in age from 8 years old to 11 years old, face charges for vandalism that left the Sculpture Space arts center in shambles.

The five allegedly destroyed equipment, property and artwork, and stole several hundred dollars and antique bicycles from the center.

Officers identified the suspects while investigating a complaint that a group of juveniles were damaging cars at an automobile repair business on Oriskany Street. Responding officers say they found several antique bicycles and noticed that the juveniles had paint on their shoes consistent with the graffiti found at Sculpture Space.

Police say investigators were able to determine that the same group allegedly entered the arts center, damaged the facility and stole the property and money.

Due to their ages, the alleged suspects identities will not be released. They face multiple charges, including third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and possession of stolen property. Police say the charges may be upgraded due to the extent of the damage.