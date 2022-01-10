ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in North Country counties.

In a weekend COVID-19 report on Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported that 883 new COVID-19 were confirmed between January 8 and January 10. This brought the total number of active cases in the county to 1,863 and hospitalizations up to 31.

County officials also confirmed an additional COVID death over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 161 COVID-related deaths in the county.

As of January 10, St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate was 13.52% and its case rate per 100,000 residents was 887.32.

St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency. After first being issued in early December 2021, this was extended on January 5 until early February in response to rising COVID-19 rates and low hospital capacities.

The county also is designated continues to be in a period of high risk of transmission. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.