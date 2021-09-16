Hochul lifts New York’s hiring freeze, citing revenue projections

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the media during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — State agencies in New York can now hire workers without obtaining a waiver, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

Citing the State Financial Plan that estimates “$2.1 billion in revenue above projections, Hiochul said the hiring freeze is suspended through the end of the fiscal year. Hochul says agencies should prioritize hiring for their core missions and manage resources with prudence.

“As we continue to combat the pandemic, we must keep New York moving forward and that includes building our workforce to ensure we can support New Yorkers at the highest level,” she said.

Between March 2020 and August 2021, Hochul’s office says the number of full-time workers in executive agencies went from roughly 118,000 to approximately 107,500.