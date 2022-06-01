NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that certain taxes on gas and diesel have been suspended starting Wednesday.

The suspension will be in effect through the end of the year and includes the state fuel excise and sales taxes, as well as the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District sales tax. The move is expected to provide a reduction of at least 16 cents per gallon statewide, with some counties providing additional savings per gallon.

Hochul said the suspension will offer $609 million in relief to families and businesses.

“At a time when families are struggling because of economic headwinds and inflation, we will continue to take bold action to reduce the economic burden on New Yorkers and get money back in their pockets.”

Additionally, 25 counties across the State have also taken action to set temporary caps on the sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The program was authorized as part of the State’s FY 2023 Enacted Budget.

A full description of local county tax rate sales can be found here. Hochul had previously directed distributors, wholesalers, and retailers of motor fuel and highway diesel motor fuel to prepare for the upcoming suspension of these taxes. Those businesses can learn more here.