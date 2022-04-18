WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — AAA is once again hosting its “Great Battery Roundup.”

In conjunction with Earth Day, AAA Western and Central New York will be collecting old automotive or marine lead-acid batteries from motorists across New York. Once batteries are collected, they will be safely recycled and made into new batteries.

According to AAA, 97% of vehicle batteries are recycled annually. However, the remaining 3% can add up to millions of pounds of lead and gallons of sulfuric acid that can be discarded into the environment. Battery leaks can cause sulfuric acid burns and even explosions,

To help with the recycling effort and reduce risks, multiple battery collection points have been established in the North Country, as well as in Central and Western New York. All recycling fees will be donated by AAA to charitable groups focused on improving the environment.

Any brand or type of lead-acid or AGM batteries will be accepted including car, boat and RV batteries. Lithium batteries will not be accepted.

Auburn Harry’s Tire, 142 GRant Avenue, Auburn

Bath T&R Towing, 7244 Route 415, Bat

Buffalo AAA Western New York Fleet Operations, 505 Duke Rd., Suite 500, Cheektowaga Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, 2131 Eggert Rd., Amherst Transit Auto & Detail, 2021 Transit Rd., Elma AAA Amherst Branch, 100 International Drive, Amherst (Friday only)

Canton Johnson Towing & Auto Repair, 6385 US Highway 11, Canton

Ithaca Charlie’s Towing & Repair, 1941 Elmira Rd., Newfield

Newark Union Street Automotive, 175 West Union St., Newark

Rochester Ridgeway Sunoco, 1615 Long Pond Rd., Rochester Action Towing, 275 Marketplace, Rochester

Syracuse AAA Central New York Fleet Operations, 6601 Towpath Rd., East Syracuse Chandler Automotive, 6745 Rt-31, Cicero

Watertown Precision Towing & Auto Worx, 342 Factory St., Watertown



Collections will take place from April 20 through April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.