Additional guidelines announced for New York festivals, county fairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Additional guidance was announced Monday for county fairs and local festivals across New York.
Local governments must permit county fairs and local festivals, and State Department of Health approval is required for events when more than 5,000 people are expected to attend.
County fairs and local festivals must ensure that six feet of distance can be maintained between attendees who are not members of the same party, unless everyone can present proof of being fully vaccinated. Fairs and festivals can ask attendees to wear masks, but per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masks are only required for unvaccinated attendees in certain settings.
The guidelines apply to any fair or festival, such as amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, performing arts and entertainment. The applicable CDC guidance, such as “Guidance for Organizing Large Events and Gatherings,” should also be consulted.
In addition to capacity limits, social distancing and any mask requirements, county fairs and local festivals should consider the following as they plan for this year’s festivities:
- Attendee Contact Information: Fairs and festivals should encourage at least one attendee from each party to sign-in during ticketing, or before or immediately upon entering the event space, providing their name, address and phone number for use in potential contact tracing efforts.
- Health Screening: Fairs and festivals must implement health screening for all individuals, including questions on any COVID-19 symptoms, close contacts, recent positive COVID-19 test result, and compliance with State’s travel advisory. Screening may be performed via signage, at ticket purchase, by e-mail/website, by telephone, or by electronic survey before individuals enter the event space.
- Hand Hygiene: Fairs and festivals must provide hand washing stations or hand sanitizing supplies for common areas and areas where hand washing facilities may not be available or practical.
- Cleaning and Disinfection: Fairs and festivals must regularly clean and disinfect, focusing on high-traffic areas, such as restrooms, and frequently touched surfaces, such as service counters and seats.
- Communication: Fairs and festivals must post signage informing attendees of health precautions (e.g., social distancing, masks, hand hygiene) and distance markers indicating six-foot spaces in areas where lines form or people congregate, unless all attendees are fully vaccinated.
- Applicable Guidance: Fairs and festivals should consult the State’s guidance for their specific activities and attractions, such as performing arts and entertainment, amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, retail and market service, agricultural activities and sports and recreation.