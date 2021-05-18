Additional guidelines announced for New York festivals, county fairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Additional guidance was announced Monday for county fairs and local festivals across New York.

Local governments must permit county fairs and local festivals, and State Department of Health approval is required for events when more than 5,000 people are expected to attend.

County fairs and local festivals must ensure that six feet of distance can be maintained between attendees who are not members of the same party, unless everyone can present proof of being fully vaccinated. Fairs and festivals can ask attendees to wear masks, but per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masks are only required for unvaccinated attendees in certain settings.

The guidelines apply to any fair or festival, such as amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, performing arts and entertainment. The applicable CDC guidance, such as “Guidance for Organizing Large Events and Gatherings,” should also be consulted.

In addition to capacity limits, social distancing and any mask requirements, county fairs and local festivals should consider the following as they plan for this year’s festivities: