The Adirondack Mountain Club and Nature Conservancy announced they have completed step one to making the Silver Lake Bog Preserve trail safer and more accessible.

The trial off of Old Hawkeye Road near Silver Lake now has a refurbished boardwalk, ladders, and re-routed trails, and officials say there’s much more to come for the popular trail.

Charlotte Staats, trail manager for the Adirondack Mountain Club, says the project was funded by donations to the Nature Conservancy and cost around $29,000 for the labor and materials.

“The span bridge, the old one, was very narrow. It didn’t have a handrail, and it also tended to flood,” said Staats. “The switchback we installed with a more gradual elevation gain is for ease of people hiking and it also protects the overall trail itself.”

With step one complete, the Nature Conservancy plans on building a wheelchair accessible boardwalk for the Silver Lake trail, one of only a handful of accessible boardwalks in the Adirondack Park. A fundraising campaign for the boardwalk is set to start later this year, and they are hoping to break ground in 2024.

Stats says more trail improvements are planned

“We’re doing a reroute of our Long Trail,,” she said. “We’re working near Avalanche Lake in the High Peaks region, and we’re also working on the Phelps trails to Marcy near Slant rock.”