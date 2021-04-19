After surge, NY eases rules as new COVID-19 cases drop

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing more people to go inside museums, movie theaters and indoor big sports arenas as the latest data suggests New York’s massive vaccination campaign is curbing COVID-19 infection levels.
The state recorded just under 43,000 new cases in the seven-day period that ended Sunday.
That’s the lowest number for any seven-day stretch since Thanksgiving. Museums and zoos in New York can open up their doors to 50% of their normal capacity starting Monday. Movie theaters can now seat up to one-third of normal capacity. On May 19, large indoor arenas can increase their capacity to 25%.