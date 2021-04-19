After surge, NY eases rules as new COVID-19 cases drop

In this image taken from video from the Office of the N.Y. Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference about the state budget, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the NY Governor via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing more people to go inside museums, movie theaters and indoor big sports arenas as the latest data suggests New York’s massive vaccination campaign is curbing COVID-19 infection levels.

The state recorded just under 43,000 new cases in the seven-day period that ended Sunday.

That’s the lowest number for any seven-day stretch since Thanksgiving. Museums and zoos in New York can open up their doors to 50% of their normal capacity starting Monday. Movie theaters can now seat up to one-third of normal capacity. On May 19, large indoor arenas can increase their capacity to 25%.