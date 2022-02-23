On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James delivered more than $640,000 to nonprofit organizations fighting against breast cancer. The funds were recovered by the Office of the Attorney General from the Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation, Inc., a sham organization, and Garrett Morgan, a telemarketer who tricked people into donating money to a sham breast cancer organization on Long Island. The BCSF paid more than $300,000 in restitution and Garrett Morgan paid $303,747.86 to the OAG.

“It is unconscionable that organizations and telemarketers preyed on the public’s generosity and deprived breast cancer patients of vital support during a time of tremendous physical, mental, and emotional distress,” said Attorney General James. “Today, I am honored to return these funds to the people and organizations that need them most. My office is proud to be a partner to these five incredible organizations and help them in supporting breast cancer patients and survivors throughout their journey.”

The five nonprofit organizations that received restitution funds include:

The American Cancer Society ($314,054.79): The American Cancer Society will use the funds to support an initiative that will increase breast cancer screening in high poverty areas and focuses on uninsured or underinsured women by partnering with community health centers.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer ($225,000): The funds will be used to support the Living Beyond Breast Cancer Fund, which provides one-time grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 to help those on limited incomes manage the financial burden of breast cancer.

West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition on Long Island ($30,000): The award will be used to provide patients undergoing breast cancer treatment with services like transportation, meals, childcare, etc.

Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition ($35,000): The funds will be used to provide patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer and gynecological cancers with services like transportation to medical appointments, housekeeping, meals, and childcare.

Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer ($40,000): The award will be used to support its outreach program, which provides patients with services like transportation, childcare, house cleaning, etc.