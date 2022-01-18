ALBANY, NY. (NEWS10)- The Albany International Airport said they are expecting a minimal impact to operations because of 5G. U.S. airlines had asked the federal government to postpone the rollout of a 5G network saying it would interfere with aircraft technology and cause largescale flight disruptions, according to the Associated Press.
On Friday U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson asked Verizon and AT&T to halt activating C-Band 5G near several airports until the FAA could further investigate how air traffic would be impacted, the Associated Press said.
ALB Airport joins other Airports and Airlines across the nation in preparing for the pending activation of the 5G C-Band network. There are certain options that pilots use to land in low visibility conditions that have recently been restricted by the FAA; however, there are alternate options available. The potential impact to our inbound flights is anticipated to be minimal and will vary, as usual, based on the type of aircraft, pilot/crew training, the Airline’s operating procedures, and current weather conditions.Albany International Airport