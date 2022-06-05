ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police Officers recovered two handguns after a call of shots fired involving a car early Sunday. Police said the incident took place at about 12:20 a.m., near the area of Madison Avenue and Trinty Place.

Shakeeo Miller, 31, and Donald Perry, 32, both of Albany, were arrested following an investigation into alleged possession of handguns. Shortly after the call, patrol officers saw a car believed to be involved in the incident parked in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue.

Police approached the car in an attempt to speak with the occupants during their investigation, but the two men ran off on foot. Police said both men were quickly taken into custody nearby. Miller was found to be in possession of a loaded .357 magnum revolver and Perry was found to be in possession of a loaded .32 caliber revolver they said.

Miller charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of fourth-degree Criminal possession of stolen property (felony).

Donald charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. No further updates are available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.