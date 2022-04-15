ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for St. Lawrence County for elevated fire weather concerns on April 15.

According to the NWS, a significantly dry airmass will be established across Northern New York and Vermont on Friday, April 15.

Minimum relative humidity values are expected to drop to 20% to 25% by midday. Dewpoints are expected to be in the teens to low 20s and high temperatures in the low to mid-60s with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Additionally, strong wind gusts are expected to materialize at the surface as well, with the strongest winds being across Northern New York in the St. Lawrence Valley. Maximum wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible and will occur between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A second wave of strong westerly wind gusts may also hit the region later in the evening on April 15.

The NWS warned that these conditions will allow fine fuels such as dead grass and leaf litter to dry out completely. Therefore, opening burning is not advised during this time.

To prevent additional fire risks, residents are urged to avoid throwing ignited items such as cigarettes outdoors, use caution when using flammable liquids and report any signs of fires to EMS personnel.