MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone has closed its Family Maternity Center and will no longer perform non-emergency births, the UVM Health Network announced Tuesday.

The closure is a response to the sharp decline in the number of births the hospital has performed since 2019. Officials say births at the Family Maternity Center dropped by more than 46% in fiscal year 2021. The Center performed fewer than 10 births per month.

“Like many rural hospitals, Alice Hyde has seen a significant decrease in births in recent years,” Chief Medical Officer Lisa Mark, MD said in a press release. “This decline in volume makes it difficult for our team to remain prepared for complex and/or difficult births, as well as complications that can arise during pregnancy.”

Alice Hyde President Michelle Lebeau said that the hospital will focus on delivering outpatient and emergency care to expectant mothers and will adopt a regional approach to obstetrical care.

“This is a difficult decision for our organization, and we know it is difficult news for our community,” LeBeau said. “Our priorities are to make this transition safe and seamless for expectant mothers and to ensure they continue to have access to maternity services of the highest quality, in an environment of compassion and clinical excellence.”

The hospital will continue providing pre- and post-natal care, gynecological care, surgical services and women’s health services such as screenings, well-visits and routine care, as well as providing emergency care to expectant mothers through its emergency department.