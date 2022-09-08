The annual reenactment of the Battle of Plattsburgh could play out this year without one of its signature props – replicas of the historical firearms used by troops to end the British invasion in 1814.

Under New York’s new gun laws, carrying a firearm in public and at special events such as Plattsburgh’s commemoration, which begins Friday, is a felony. On Thursday, Assemblyman Billy Jones and event organizers called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to further clarify the new law, which lacks an exemption for historical reenactments.

Jones has been a vocal critic of the law, saying it was “rushed and pushed through” without considering the broader consequences of the restrictions.

“We’re finding another issue with this flawed legislation,” Jones said. “I just cannot express my disappointment in how this law was put through and implemented.”.

PJ Miller, who chairs the reenactment committee, said the event and parade will go on. But, he said, some of the usual participants say they will not attend because they fear being arrested if they travel with their weapons.

“It does make it difficult to carry out a battle reenactment if the obsolete historical replica weapons they have can’t be carried in public,” Miller said.

Tom Donahue, president of the 1814 Committee’s executive committee, said after months planning the annual event, he’s frustrated with the lack of response form Hochul’s office.

“If you can’t change it and we have to cancel the reenactors that’s what we’re gonna have to do,” he said. “But let us know.”

Donahue said that, even if they are forced to cancel the battle reenactment, the rest of the celebration, which includes a parade, live music and ceremonies and demonstrations of 19th century, will go on.

The event will, however, still feature replica 19th century cannons, which were not mentioned in the law.