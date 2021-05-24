Two killed in separate Albany shootings; 21-year-old man arrested

Albany police have arrested a 21-year-old Schenectady man in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting that left an apparent bystander dead.

Jhajuan Sabb, 21, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit. He faces charges in the death of Sharf Addalim, 35, of Albany, who police say was an “unintended victim” of the incident.

Addalim later died as a result of his injuries at Albany Medical Center Hospital, according to police. Police said five other men, ages 21 – 29, who were wounded walked into various hospitals with injuries.

Albany police also continue to investigate a second fatal shooting that occurred hours later on Central Avenue. Police say Lashon Turner, 39, of Albany was died as a result of a gunshot would to the torso.

Police said the two shootings are not related. Both remain under investigation.

“One common theme that we are seeing with these homicides is that they’re involving young men who are not resolving conflicts in non-violent, peaceful ways,” Police Chief Eric Hawkins said at a press conference. “It’s traumatizing the community; it’s hurtful to this community; its very harmful to this community.”

The city is also partnering with Trinity Alliance to hold a community trauma response from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at Swinburne Park. Outreach workers and those who specialize in treating trauma will be in attendance.

Victory Church said it is offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to the shooting at First and Quail. Pastor Charlie Muller said the shots hit the JC Club. He said he will meet with the police chief about the intersection and how to prevent violence there.