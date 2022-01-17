A statement from the office of Assemblyman Billy Jones has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones’s statement reads: “Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 but I am taking all the necessary precautions and have started to quarantine. I am thankful that I am vaccinated and got my booster shot but this is a reminder of how prevalent COVID-19 is in our community. We all must continue to work together to get through this and I want to encourage everyone to continue to stay safe, get vaccinated, and stay home if they are sick.”