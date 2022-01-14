The North Country has seen a recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases and while Assemblyman Billy Jones has been spearheading efforts to get more test kits, he is calling on the local communities to work together to keep each other safe.

“From nurses and volunteers working at vaccine and testing clinics to donations to local food banks, it’s been great to see people across the North Country step up to help others in need during the pandemic,” said Assemblyman Jones.

“It’s incredibly important that we continue to work together to keep our communities safe as the North Country experiences so many positive COVID-19 cases. I want to encourage everyone to get tested when they feel sick or are exposed, and most importantly, to get vaccinated. I cannot say it enough- the best line of defense we have to prevent overloading and overwhelming our hospitals and our healthcare system is to get vaccinated.”

Earlier this week, Jones delivered testing kits and personal protective equipment to essential workers at grocery and convenience stores as well as bringing kits to local nonprofits working with vulnerable individuals including the Senior Council of Clinton County, MHAB, St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Center and JCEO.

“I want to make sure that everyone has the information and the resources they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Jones. “There is a high demand for COVID-19 home testing kits, and I will continue to work with state and local leaders to bring more to the North Country. But the state recently opened testing sites in Malone, Plattsburgh and Canton and our local health departments and pharmacies continue to provide vaccination and booster shots. There are resources throughout the North Country to help us all get through this so please take advantage of them.”

Malone testing site is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Appointments can be made here.

Plattsburgh testing site is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Appointments can be made here.

Canton testing site is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Appointments can be made here.

Click here for more information on Clinton County vaccine clinics.

Click here for more information on Franklin County vaccine clinics.