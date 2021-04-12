Baby killed, 2 other children wounded in Syracuse shooting

Police say a baby girl has been killed and two other young children have been wounded in a shooting in Syracuse.

Police were called to a disturbance shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday and found the victims on Grant Avenue. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says the baby girl was shot multiple times. He says the older girls are sisters, and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

“It could have easily been two deaths or three,” Fitzpatrick said.

One of the girls was hit in the hip and the other was grazed by a bullet that came just inches from killing her. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

The shooting happened on Grant Avenue, just a block from the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and South Geddes Street, just before 7 p.m. Sunday. The three girls were riding in the backseats, while their mothers were in the front two seats.

James Bolds tells the Post-Standard of Syracuse that he is the uncle of the baby, who died at Upstate University Hospital. He says somebody “has the devil in their mind.”

No arrests have been made.