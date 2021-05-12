‘Back in the NY Groove’: Campaign launched to support state’s economic recovery

May 3, 2021 – Albany, NY – A Reimagine NY slides is displayed in the Empire State Plaza concourse. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday the launch of a multimedia campaign to support the state’s reopening and economic recovery by showing that New York is “back better than before.”

As part of the plan, television ads and billboards will coincide with the reopening of industries across the state. The goal is to spur new investments while re-energizing residents, businesses and communities in the wake of COVID-19.

“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day, it’s time to turn the page, rebuild our state’s economy and look forward to a new economic future for New York,” Cuomo said. “We’re highlighting new possibilities for the future as we reimagine a state that is stronger, fairer, greener, and more resilient than ever before.”

Four new TV ads will begin appearing across New York, each featuring a voice-over track from a famous New Yorker: Academy Award-winning actors Robert DeNiro and Whoopi Goldberg, and Grammy Award-winning musician Billy Joel.

Each ad will highlight the ways in which New York State is recovering and building back, including investments to support economic growth, downtown revitalization, small businesses, infrastructure and transportation. The videos are set against Bronx-native Ace Frehley’s “New York Groove” and remind viewers that New Yorkers are “New York Tough.”

Additionally, the campaign will feature animations of the “Reimagine, Rebuild, Renew” message on digital billboards statewide. These animations feature the campaign’s message in big, bold type and bright colors to symbolize a new beginning.