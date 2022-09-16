ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York’s new gun laws are causing confusion for those in the historical reenactment community and some lawmakers. Under the new laws, there are sensitive places where guns are prohibited. Some groups are now canceling reenactment events for fear of getting into trouble.

“We had one planned for October 1st and 2nd, that we had to cancel because the Canadians that were supposed to come down and participate in the event were afraid to because they were afraid they were going to be prosecuted for bringing a musket,” said Robert Metzer, Board Chair of Fort Klock Historic Restoration.

Those associated with Fort Klock in Montgomery County come from all over the region to reenact the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, and the War of 1812 by using historical firearms that fire blanks.

“We get conflicting information from state officials saying that it’s okay, but as the law stands on the book we don’t want to leave ourselves open to committing a felony,” said Metzer.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stated,

“Kathy Hochul doesn’t get to dictate or frantically rewrite laws through her desperate press releases. There’s no confusion in the text of this law passed in the dead of night, and there is no confusion that it is an unconstitutional gun grabbing law attacking our Upstate New York and North Country values. Kathy Hochul and Albany Democrats have shred the Constitution with their radical gun-grabbing agenda. While Hochul has classified law-abiding gun owners living in the Adirondack Park as felons, worked to diminish the work our historical reenactors in the North Country, and forced the cancellation of a West Potsdam gun show that is a first responder fundraiser, I will stand up for New Yorkers’ 2A rights. She must rescind her law now.”

Reporter Jamie DeLine reached out to the Governor’s Office for clarification on reenactments and was told,

“Governor Hochul passed new public safety laws to protect New Yorkers and keep them safe from gun violence. These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and there should be no concern otherwise. We will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can proceed as they have for centuries. In the meantime, individuals who have lawfully participated in reenactments should continue to do so.”