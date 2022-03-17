COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people were arrested Wednesday after New York State Police say a person was shot with a BB gun, leading to road rage incident involving a chase on Interstate 787.

State Police said a woman reported being shot while sitting in her car by someone firing a BB gun from a second vehicle. Police said the vehicle with the BB gun was driven by an 18-year-old with a 16-year-old passenger. The female victim was driving with a 27-year-old passenger identified as Edward Brophy Jr. of Cohoes.

State Police say after the BB gun shooting the vehicle with the teenagers allegedly struck the woman’s car twice while driving. Brophy is accused of leaving the car and threatening the teenagers with a baseball bat before the teenagers fled, with the victim and Brophy in pursuit.

The teenagers continued onto I-787 southbound. Police stopped the victim and Brophy in an Albany parking lot, where they were interviewed by troopers.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for a wound to her forehead from the BB gun. Brophy and the two teenagers were arrested and face numerous charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and assault.