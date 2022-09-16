The Bed Bath and Beyond, in Mississauga, Canada on August 27, 2012 9 (Credit: TORONTO STAR/ Getty Images)

Mired in a prolonged sales slump, Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond has identified 56 stores set to close in the coming weeks — including the Plattsburgh store on Centre Drive.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August its plans to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The company estimated the cuts would save $250 million in its current fiscal year. Director and interim CEO Sue Grove called the closures a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better serving customers and driving growth.

Neither of the company’s two Vermont stores — in Williston and Rutland — are slated to be closed, according to the company. New Hampshire’s three locations will also survive the cuts.

As of May, the retailer had more than 30,000 employees and operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.