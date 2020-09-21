Beekmantown Central schools go remote after student, teacher test positive for COVID-19

Students at Beekmantown Central School District in New York will be taking classes remotely for the next two weeks after a student and a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

The Clinton County Health Department notified district Superintendent Dan Mannix of the two cases — a second grader at Beekmantown Elementary School and a teacher at Beekmantown Middle School — on Sunday.

In an online message, the district said students and staff will remain out of the classroom until at least October 15, when officials will reassess the situation. Meanwhile, Clinton County health officials will conduct contact tracing to reach anyone who may have interacted with the student or teacher, as well as to determine whether the schools’ public-health measures are sufficient.