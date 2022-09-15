ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake.
Photos of the bobcat were released on September 12. According to an article on Patch, a bobcat was seen in Rye Brook in Westchester County in February 2022. Bobcats are naturally reclusive animals which is why it’s rare to have a sighting, experts say. Although big cats don’t usually pose much danger to humans, it’s smart to close garages and make homes less inviting so they don’t seek warm shelter.
NYup reported a bobcat was seen in Oriskany Falls and one in Albany County that was shot in 2016. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats occupy a little more than one-quarter of New York based on information from a late 1970s survey.