ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, and manages the Blue Cross Arena, announced an updated vaccination policy Wednesday morning.

Officials say all guests ages 5-11 will now be required to provide proof of at least one dose of vaccination for entry into all events, concerts, Bills, Sabres, Amerks, and Knighthawks games at the Blue Cross Arena, Highmark Stadium, or the KeyBank Center.

Per Blue Cross officials, and in accordance with New York’s current mandate, guests will not be required to wear masks once they gain entry because it is vaccinated guests only.

Officials say to verify vaccination, guests 5 and older will be required to display one of the following before entering the Blue Cross Arena:

• Physical Vaccination Card (photo will NOT be accepted)

• NYS Excelsior Pass

• Government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State

Officials say guests cannot present a photo of a physical vaccine card, adding that negative test results will not be accepted for entry.

The Blue Cross Arena already required proof of vaccination for guests ages 12 and up since late September, as did the Bills and Sabres.

