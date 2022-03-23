Warning: The video above contains graphic video released by police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Attorney General released body cam video of a trooper-involved deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Buffalo last month.

Attorney General Letitia James has issued a directive that videos obtained by her office during the course of investigations into the actions of police officers, when a death has occurred, are to be released in order to boost transparency.

The AG’s Office of Special Investigations has been investigating this incident, which began with State Police chasing a suspect on the I-90 and then the I-190.

The video shows State Trooper Anthony Nigro chasing James Huber, who is from the Erie, Pa. area, on Saturday, Feb. 12. State Police said Huber was driving erratically.

Eventually, according to police, Huber drove into the City of Buffalo and troopers stopped their pursuit. State Police then found him pulled over on East Eagle Street near Washington Street talking to bystanders.

The body cam video shows Nigro getting out of his patrol car, drawing his gun and ordering Huber to get out.

You can hear Huber say “go away.”

Trooper Nigro continues to tell Huber to get out and pulls on him, but Huber refuses. It appears Huber’s car door is locked. Huber then goes in reverse, and Trooper Nigro fires and falls to the ground. You can then hear Huber crash on a parking ramp.

Trooper Nigro gets back up, runs to the scene and reports shots fired.

The State Attorney General’s Office says it is releasing the video as a sign of transparency. A State Police spokesperson told News 4 that Trooper Nigro is on active duty.