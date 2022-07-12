New York Attorney General Letitia James released bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting in Saranac Lake weeks ago.

Police responded to the Stewart’s Shop on Bloomingdale Avenue for a reported stabbing back on June 29th. Police approached the suspect 33-year-old Joshua Kavota, who proceeded to tell police that a man assaulted him and trespassed on his property.

Officer Gabrielle Beebe can be heard asking for the knife in Kavota’s hand. The video goes on to show Officer Beebe fall backward and her partner, Officer Aaron Sharlow appear to fire two shoots that hit Kavota in the chest.

About one minute after the shooting, Officer Beebe is seen putting on gloves and begin administering medical aid and is heard saying “he’s not breathing”. Kavota was later pronounced dead.

Both officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is under investigation.

James’ office says the release of the footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party. After reviewing the footage, the Adirondack Diversity Initiative also said “it does not believe it was a racially motivated incident.”

Due to the disturbing images, we are not showing the shooting itself. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has posted the video on its website.