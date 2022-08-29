A 14-year-old boy in Troy died after being shot late Saturday, and five people were wounded — two critically — when gunfire broke out early Sunday during a large street fight in Albany.

Troy police say they responded to call outside a building on 6th Avenue around 11:30 p.m and found the teen suffering from several gunshot wounds. The boy was transferred to an area hospital where he later died.

In a tweet, Mayor Patrick Madden said he was “both shocked and outraged at the senseless loss of another young life to gun violence in our community.

In Albany, police say they were called around 3 a.m. Sunday to break up a fight near Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario streets. Police say they were pelted with glass bottles and fighting with people in the crowd when gunfire rang out from a block away.

Police said five people, from ages 19 to 29, were wounded. Two are listed in critical condition.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “the depraved indifference of firing a gun into a large crowd with police officers literally around the corner shocks the conscience…”