Bridie Farrell, former U.S. speed skater, to challenge Stefanik for North Country congressional seat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former U.S speed skater has announced she will enter the race New York’s 21st Congressional District in 2022.

Bridie Farrell announced she will run for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, an ally of former President Donald Trump.

“I am running for Congress because I want to give back to the very communities that gave me so much while growing up, training, competing, and chasing my Olympic dreams in the 21st district,” Farrell stated. “From the ice in Lake Placid and the trails in the High Peaks, to my crowded family kitchen table in Saratoga, my values and drive to compete and succeed were born in the North Country.”

Farrell was a nationally ranked speed skater by age 13. She competed in the 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2014 Olympic Trials and held three American records, in the 1500m, 3000m and 3000m relay.

She added, “I was taught that everyone’s opinion can be voiced and should be heard. When you do a job, you do it right. We need someone in Washington with North Country values instead of someone who is focused on her own gain at the expense of our communities.”

Farrell is also known for sharing her story of being abused when she was a teenager. She has since become an advocate for abuse survivors.

Watch Farrell’s full campaign video below: