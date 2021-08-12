Buffalo Bills to require masks at Highmark Stadium, regardless of vaccination status

Fans stand during the national anthem before a game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WETM) — Fans attending Buffalo Bills games, concerts and other events at Highmark Stadium will be required to wear face masks while in concourses, indoor areas and other enclosed spaces.

The Buffalo Bills issued the following statement Wednesday regarding the county’s indoor mask mandate:

Per the updated guidance from the Erie County Department of Health, masks or facial coverings will be required for all fans, staff, and vendors regardless of vaccination status when visiting the indoor settings at Highmark Stadium. This includes all indoor areas, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms, and other enclosed spaces. If you are fully vaccinated, masks will not be required in the outdoor areas of the stadium.

A statement from the Buffalo Bills: pic.twitter.com/0jXAPimI7E — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 11, 2021

The mandate will be in effect until the county gets below the “substantial” transmission threshold. Fans are not required to wear a mask when outdoors.

In areas of substantial or high transmission, the CDC recommends community leaders “encourage vaccination and universal masking in indoor public spaces in addition to other layered prevention strategies to prevent further spread.”

The CDC’s core indicators and thresholds for community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2 are as follows:

Indicator Low Transmission Level Moderate Transmission Level Substantial Transmission Level High Transmission Level New cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days* 0–9.99 10.00–49.99 50.00–99.99 ≥100.00 Percentage of positive nucleic acid amplification tests in the past 7 days† <5.00 5.00–7.99 8.00–9.99 ≥10.00 * Number of new cases in the county (or other administrative level) in the past 7 days divided by the population in the county (or other administrative level) multiplied by 100,000.

† Number of positive tests in the county (or other administrative level) during the past 7 days divided by the total number of tests performed in the county (or other administrative level) during the past 7 days.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/resources/calculating-percent-positivity.html

The Bills’ only preseason home game is Aug. 28. The team has an open practice at the stadium scheduled for Sept. 1 before the home opener Sept. 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.