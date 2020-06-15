Buffalo mayor offers job to teen who cleaned up neighborhood after protests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–After anti-police brutality protests in Buffalo turned destructive, Antonio Gwynn Jr. grabbed a broom and some trash bags and, starting at about 2 a.m., spent 10 hours cleaning up his neighborhood.

Gwynn, an 18-year-old high school senior, told CNN that he saw on the local news that Bailey Avenue in Buffalo was covered in glass and garbage, and he knew people needed to use that street to get to work in the morning.

“Well, just seeing everything was just torn up and just destructed, and I didn’t like the sight of it and I just decided to do something,” Gwynn said.

Individuals, organizations and businesses have stepped up to recognize Gwynn for his selfless efforts. After seeing his story on the news, one man decided to give Gwynn his 2004 red Mustang convertible. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown offered the teen a job in the city Building Department after he graduates from high school.

But according to CNN, Gwynn, who planned to go to trade school and save for college, now has other plans. He says he will study business at Medaille College, which has offered him a full scholarship.