The Public Health Agency of Canada said Monday that it will remove COVID-19 border and travel restrictions on October 1.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

The restrictions that will be lifted Saturday include proof of vaccination, pre- or on-arrival testing and quarantine or isolation. Travelers will no longer have to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott applauded the decision, which was driven by lower infection rates, higher vaccination rates and fewer deaths and hospitalizations.

“We hope the United States federal government will soon lift vaccine mandates on the U.S. side of the border, removing the final hurdle to finally returning to pre-pandemic border crossing levels,” said Scott, who recently traveled to Montreal to work on increased trade between Vermont and Quebec.

“There is a lot of interest in Vermont as a place to vacation and do business,” he said, “and this step will also make tourism and businesses travel easier, benefitting Vermont’s economy.”

Transport Canada will also lift its measures, including health checks and mask requirements for air and rail travelers