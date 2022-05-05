ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has approved Cannabis Cultivator Licenses for 36 more farms. This follows the first 52 licenses that were approved in April.

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) said the 88 licenses are now approved out of a pool of 200. OCM said it will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them approved as quickly as possible.

“New York is building the most inclusive cannabis industry in the country and including small farmers with an expertise is an essential component in accomplishing that goal,” said OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander.

The deadline to submit applications is June 30. Licenses are granted exclusively to qualifying New York-based farms that have already grown cannabinoid hemp in the state.

License recipients

Business nameCounty
Old Mud Creek Farm LLCColumbia
 Bunker’s Hemp LLCMontgomery
Karker Hess and Davis LLCSchoharie
Gardenworks Farm LLCWashington
 Homestead Farms & Ranch, LLC Saratoga
JRS Naturals Columbia
 Adirondack Hemp LLC Washington
Misty Bleu Farm, LLC Washington
 BLACK PHEASANT FARM LLC Dutchess
Windy Hills Farms LLCDutchess
La Dolce Vita Farm Inc.Dutchess
SKX LLC Dutchess
Andrew J Pirozzolo Chemung
Torrwood Farm LLC Sullivan
508 Land LLCMadison
MDCAPMD LLCMonroe
4 Erratic Farm LLC Onondaga
Stop 28 Farm and Nursery Inc. Wayne
Hop-n-Hemp Tea Inc. Erie
 Bridgehampton Loam, LLCSuffolk
Jack Bear Farm LLC Otsego
Tap Root Family LLCOnondaga
Mary L StrassheimTompkins
PC Development CorporationErie
Hydro Grow NY Inc Orleans
Graceful Roses LLC Oswego 
Windsor Cider LLC Broome 
Tumbleweed Farms, LLC Otsego 
Unhinged hemp farmOswego
NG Growers Inc. Broome
Donald Spoth farmErie
Joseph H Sega Cortland
Ithaca Organics, LLCTompkins 
Miss Perry Farms LLC Oneida 
Walter J Samselski JRChenango
 Grow Source LLC Orange 