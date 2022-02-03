ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 28 brought attention to the U.S.’s infrastructure issues. Aging infrastructure or infrastructure in need of repairs highlights the urgency for funding to make or keep roads and bridges safe.

There are old roads and bridges throughout New York State and the Capital Region with some dating back to the 1800s. New York has given millions of dollars in recent years to local governments for the replacement or rehabilitation of bridges and culverts through its Bridge New York program.

The Capital Region received $13.6 million from the program for 14 projects throughout the region in 2021. Overall $216.2 million was awarded to 88 local governments for bridge projects last year through Bridge New York.

Highway bridges must be inspected every two years and the state has a meticulous inspection program, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a statement Friday evening. They also said New York is one of the “few states in the nation that requires bridge inspection teams to be headed by licensed professional engineers who have undergone specific training.”

Out of 2,217 bridges in 11 Capital Region counties, 229 are listed in “poor” condition, according to the DOT’s latest bridges report released last August. A poor rating doesn’t necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe and those that are considered unsafe are closed, according to the DOT.

Bridges rated in poor condition were built and/or replaced over little more than 200 years. The oldest Capital Region bridge on the list is in New Scotland (1886). The newest is a bridge in Coeymans (2004). Columbia County has the most bridges in poor condition (43), and Schenectady County has the fewest (11).

Capital Region bridges that received a poor rating based on the DOT’s report are listed by county below:

Albany County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1AlbanyJunction Routes 20 & 851960Oct. 1, 2019
2AlbanyJunction I87 over I901986Apr. 10, 2020
3Albany.2 Mile West Junction I90 & US 51967Apr. 2, 2021
4Berne.5 Mile Southwest Junction SH443 & State Highway 1461931Jun. 5, 2019
5Bethlehem1 Mile South Junction 9W1976De. 15, 2019
6Coeymans.2 Mile North Junction Routes 143 & 1442004Jun. 17, 2020
7Coeymans2.5 Miles North of Ravena (I87)1954Dec. 12, 2020
8Coeymans2.7 Miles Junction Routes 9W & 3961985May 12, 2021
9Coeymans.2 Mile North Hamlet of Alcove (County Road 111)1993Apr. 14, 2020
10ColonieI87 & Route 7 Eastbound1985Aug. 17, 2020
11Colonie.8 Mile Southwest Junction 32 & Route 1551961Aug. 7, 2020
12New Scotland1.4 Miles Southeast of Clarksville (Old Plank Road)1898Apr. 8, 2021
13New Scotland2 Miles Southwest of Feura Bush (Onesquethaw Creek Road)1886Mar. 26, 2021
14Rensselaerville1 Mile West Hamlet Preston Hollow (Fox Creek Road)1935Apr. 2, 2021
15Rensselaerville3 Miles West Preston Hollow (Potter Hollow Creek)1897Apr. 7, 2021
16Schodack1 Mile East Exit 21B of I901958Nov. 19, 2020
17Watervliet.6 Miles North Junction I87 & 3781971Sept. 22, 2020

Columbia County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Ancram2.7 Miles Southeast of West Copake
(County Road 3)		1931Jul. 6, 2020
2Austerlitz1.8 Miles East Junction Route 203 1929Nov. 13, 2019
3Chatham3.8 Miles South Junction Route 66 & I901927Jul. 22, 2020
4Chatham1.4 Miles North Junction Route 66 & I901913Aug. 15, 2019
5Chatham.4 Miles West of East Chatham I901958May 28, 2020
6Chatham1.7 Miles West of Malden Bridge
(County Road 32)		1958May 18, 2021
7ChathamJunction Taconic State Parkway & Route 2951961Sept. 18, 2020
8Chatham1 Mile East of Chatham (Loomis Road)1935Jul. 27, 2020
9Chatham2.2 Miles East of Chatham (Raup Road)1930Jun. 27, 2019
10Chatham1 Mile Northeast of Chatham (River Road)1995Sept. 24, 2020
11Clemont1.2 Miles Northwest of Elizaville
(Pleasant Vale Road)		1909Jun. 1, 2021
12Copake7.1 Miles South Junction State Highway 22 & State Highway 231945Jul. 10, 2019
13CopakeCounty Road 7 at Craryville1939Sept. 18, 2019
14Copake.2 Miles West Intersection of Twin Bridges Farm
(Twin Bridges Road)		1939Jun. 13, 2019
15CopakeValley View Road at Copake Falls1956May 19, 2021
16Gallatin1.4 Miles Southwest of Ancram (County Road 7)1953Apr. 6, 2021
17GallatinMill Hill Road at Gallatinville1948Oct. 20, 2020
18Gallatin1.6 Miles Southwest of Gallatinville
(Pine Plains- Silvernails Road)		1932Apr. 20, 2020
19Gallatin.5 Miles West of Gallatinville (Silvernails- Gallatinville Road)1933Sept. 22, 2020
20Ghent1.1 Miles South of Harlemville (Harlemville Road)1931Oct. 23, 2019
21Ghent1.3 Miles Northeast of Ghent (Slate Hill Road)1929Dec. 3, 2020
22Hillsdale1.4 Miles South of North Hillsdale (Collins Street)1939Jul. 21, 2020
23Hillsdale18 Miles Northeast of Hillsdale (Collins Street Ext.)1965Jul. 21, 2020
24Hillsdale.5 Miles East of Harlemville (Harlemville Road)1950Jun. 27, 2019
25Hillsdale1.5 Miles East of Harlemville (Pheasant Lane)1966May 21, 2021
26Hillsdale1.3 Miles Southeast of Harlemville (Ten Broeck Road)1968Jun. 22, 2020
27Hillsdale1.1 Miles Northeast of Hillsdale (Tribrook Road)1939Oct. 7, 2020
28Hillsdale1.2 Miles North of Craryville (West End Road)1945Sept. 28, 2020
29Kinderhook2.7 Miles South Junction Routes 9H & 9 (County Route 21)1938Jun. 25, 2019
30KinderhookCounty Route 21 at Kinderhook1930Oct. 28, 2020
31Livingston2.7 Miles Northwest of Livingston (Bells Pond Road)1936Jun. 3, 2021
32Livingston.8 Miles Southeast of Blue Stories (Buckwheat Road)1981May 27, 2021
33Livingston2.5 Miles Northwest of Livingston (Water Street)1953Sept. 10, 2020
34New LebanonMill Road at New Lebanon Center1950Oct. 28, 2019
35New LebanonOld Post Road at Lebanon Springs1952Sept. 24, 2020
36Stockport4.8 Miles North Hudson 1926Nov. 23, 2020
37Stockport1 Mile Northeast of Columbiaville (Rossman Hill Road)1941Nov. 6, 2020
38StuyvesantCounty Road 25A at Stuyvesant Falls1899Nov. 2, 2020
39Taghkanic.5 Miles Southwest of West Taghkanic1954Apr. 28, 2020
40Taghkanic1.1 Miles Northwest of Taghkanic1954Oct. 30, 2019
41Taghkanic1.1 Miles West of Copake Lake (Berkshire Road)1961Aug. 3, 2020
42TaghkanicCounty Road 10 at West Taghkanic1954May 18, 2021
43Taghkanic.9 Miles South of West Taghkanic (Old Route 82)1922Aug. 3, 2020

Fulton County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Bleecker5 Miles North of Bleecker (Pinnacle Road)1920Aug. 31, 2020
2Bleecker6 Miles Northeast of Bleecker (Tannery Road)1920Jul. 10, 2020
3Broadalbin1.5 Miles Northeast of Broadalbin (Creek Road)1930Jul. 14, 2020
4Broadalbin17 Miles East Junction Routes 30 & 29
(Bridge Street)		1957May 18, 2021
5CarogaNorth Bush Road1900Jul. 15, 2020
6Ephratah1 Miles Northeast of Lassellsville
(County Road 119, North Road)		1933Aug. 14, 2020
7Ephratah1 Mile Northeast of Lassellsville1964May 3, 2021
8GloversvilleHarrison Street at City of Gloversville1912Oct. 6, 2020
9Johnstownin Johnstown1935Jun. 22, 2019
10JohnstownNorth Chase Street in Johnstown1926Apr. 15, 2021
11Johnstown.5 Miles Southeast Junction State Highway 10 & 10A1933Sept. 17, 2020
12JohnstownCape Horn Road at Northbush1978Aug. 4, 2020
13Johnstown4 Miles South of Route 10/29A (North Bush Road)1994Sept. 11, 2019
14Johnstown4 Miles Southeast of Caroga Lake (Pecks Lake Road)1930Jul. 29, 2020
15Oppenheim4 Miles Northwest of Oppenheim (King Road)1970May 26, 2021
16Oppenheim1.5 Miles Southwest of Emmonsburg
(Voorhees Road)		1934Jul. 24, 2019
17Perth2.9 Miles Northeast of Hagaman
(Calderwood Road)		1979May 3, 2021
18Stratford5.2 Miles Northeast of Oppenheim
(Irish Settlement Road)		1939May 11, 2021
19StratfordPiseco Road at Village of Stratford1984Apr. 20, 2021
20StratfordPiseco Road at Oregon1952May 13, 2020

Greene County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Cairo4 Miles Southwest Hamlet Cairo
(Polly’s Rock Road)		1965Apr. 13, 2021
2Catskill.2 Miles West Junction State Highway 23 & State Highway 3851992Dec. 15, 2019
3CatskillJunction State Highway 23A/ Kaaterskill Creek1925Apr. 6, 2021
4Catskill1 Mile North of Palenville (Boggart Road)1936Mar. 25, 2021
5CatskillExit 12 State Thruway1955Oct. 22, 2019
6Catskill1.5 Miles Northwest Village of Catskill
(Old Kings Highway)		1953Apr. 27, 2021
7CatskillSummit Avenue Village of Catskill1984Nov. 16, 2019
8Durham1.5 Miles South of Durham (County Road 22)1961Apr. 7, 2021
9Durham2 Miles North of State Highway 23 off Hervey
(Stiehl Road)		1940Apr. 14, 2021
10Durham2 Miles Southeast of East Durham (Sunside Road)1967Apr. 7, 2021
11HunterRoute 214 1.1 Miles Sofedgewood1957Apr. 23, 2021
12Hunter2 Miles West of Tannersville (Bloomer Road)1968Apr. 22, 2021
13HunterClum Hill Road, Village of Tannersville1974Jun. 3, 2021
14HunterBridge Street, Village of Hunter1967May 5, 2021
15Lexington1.5 Miles East Hamlet Spruceton (Spruceton Road)1930Apr 14, 2021
16Lexington3.5 Miles Southwest Hunter (Spruceton Road)1897Apr. 6, 2021
17Windham.2 Miles West Junction Routes 23 & 2961959Nov. 17, 2020
18Windham.1 Miles Southwest Hamlet Maplecrest
(County Road 40, Maplecrest Road)		1936Sept. 4, 2020

Montgomery County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Amsterdam1 Mile West Junction Routes 5S & 1601960Sept. 24, 2020
2Amsterdam.5 Miles North Junction State Highway 5S & State Highway 301973Nov. 30, 2020
3Amsterdam.3 Miles North Junction Route 5S & 30
(Grieme Avenue)		1960Apr. 28, 2020
4AmsterdamGuy Park Avenue Ext.1967Jul. 28, 2020
5AmsterdamMain Street In City of Amsterdam1900Sept. 30, 2020
6AmsterdamProspect Street in City of Amsterdam1912Aug. 5, 2019
7Amsterdam.9 Miles Northeast of Cranesville
(County Road 2, Cranes Hollow Road)		1900May 12, 2021
8AmsterdamNortheast Corridor City of Amsterdam
(Crescent Avenue)		1950Aug. 31, 2020
9Canajoharie4 Miles West of Ames (Otsego Road)1934Sept. 2, 2020
10Canajoharie1 Mile East Junction Routes 10 & 5S1931Sept. 21, 2020
11CanajoharieIncinerator Road at Canajoharie1953Nov. 20, 2020
12Florida.5 Miles Southeast of Cranesville (Cemetery Drive)1936Jun. 15, 2020
13Fonda.1 Miles West Junction Routes 5 & 3341938Oct. 27, 2020
14Fort Johnson.2 Miles West Junction State Highway 5 & State Highway 671962Nov. 7, 2019
15Fort Plain4.3 Miles West I90 1955Jun. 24, 2020
16Minden.3 Miles North Junction I90 & County Road 65
(Country Road 65, River Road)		1910Sept. 24, 2019
17Minden3 Miles East of Fort Plain
(County Road 73, Brookmans Corners Road)		1934Apr. 12,2021
18Minden2 Miles Northeast of Starkville (H Moyer Road)1889May 20, 2021
19Palatine3.2 Miles East Junction State Highway 5 & County Route 521937Aug. 9, 2019
20Palatine2.2 Miles Northwest of Stone Arabia
(County Route 48, Wagners Hollow Road)		1937Jun. 2, 2021
21Root1.6 Miles East Junction Routes 5S & 621931Apr. 8, 2020
22St. Johnsville64 Miles Northwest Junction Routes 80 & 51976Oct. 7, 2020

Rensselaer County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Berlin2.7 Miles Southwest of Petersburg
(Brimmer Farm Road)		1975Apr. 2, 2021
2Berlin.1 Miles Southeast of Berlin
(Dutch Church Road)		1912May 18, 2021
3Berlin1.6 Miles South of Berlin (Lanphier lane)1935Apr. 13, 2021
4Berlin.5 Miles South of Berlin (Sand Bank Road)1950Jun.1, 2021
5Brunswick1.7 Miles Southwest of Raymertown
(John Snyder Road)		1990May 27, 2021
6East Greenbush1 Mile Northwest of East Greenbush
(Mill Creek)		1938Jul. 30, 2020
7East Nassau.2 Miles North of East Nassau1928Jul. 3, 2020
8Hoosick6 Miles Northeast of Hoosick Falls
(Cottrell Road)		1920May 25, 2021
9NassauJunction Routes 203 & I901957Aug. 25, 2020
10Nassau2.3 Miles Northwest of Stephentown Center
(Dunham Hollow Road)		1949Jun. 23, 2020
11PetersburgJunction of Routes 2 & 221931May 29, 2020
12PetersburgHills Hollow Road in Petersburg1927Apr. 2, 2020
13Pittstown2.1 Miles West of Pittstown
(County Road 115)		1949Jul. 14, 2020
14Pittstown1.5 Northeast Speigletown (County Road 126)1989Aug. 27, 2020
15Pittstown.2 Miles from Interchange of Hunt Road
(Goosen-Regan Road)		1998Sept. 10, 2020
16Pittstown1.5 Miles West of Pittstown (Holbritter Road)1960May 21, 2020
17Pittstown1.8 Miles Southeast of Boyntonville
(Kautz Hollow Road)		1950May 27, 2021
18Poestenkill3 Miles Northeast of Poestenkill
(Blue Factory Road, County Road 79)		1939Apr. 15, 2021
19Poestenkill2.1 Miles East of Poestenkill
(Columbia Hill Road)		1988Sept. 24, 2020
20Poestenkill5.5 Miles East of Poestenkill (Plank Road)1988May 12, 2021
21RensselaerCity of Rensselaer (Second Avenue)1935Mar. 31, 2021
22Sand Lake2.2 Miles Southwest of Sand Lake
(First Dyke Road)		1950Apr. 14, 2020
23Sand Lake1 Mile North of West Sand lake
(Stop 13 Road)		1950Mar. 25, 2021
24Sand Lake1.1 Miles East of West Sand Lake
(Thais Road)		1938May 21, 2021
25Schaghticoke1 Mile Southwest of Schaghticoke1970Sept. 15, 2020
26Schaghticoke1 Mile North of Johnsonville (Akin Road)1915Apr. 8, 2021
27Schodack.9 Miles North Junction Routes 150 & 9J1970Apr. 12, 2021
28SchodackJunction of Routes I90 & 1501973Aug. 8, 2019
29Schodack2 Miles South of US20 on County Road 203
(Sweets Crossing Road)		1990Apr. 21, 2021
30Schodack3 Miles Southeast of Castleton
(Van Housen Road)		1908Nov. 13, 2020
31Stephentown3.3 Miles North of Stephentown
(East Road, County Road 33)		1935Sept. 18, 2020
32Stephentown.8 Miles Northwest of Stephentown
(Grange Hall Road)		1936Apr. 27, 2020
33Stephentown1.4 Miles North of Stephentown (Madden Road)1950Apr. 9, 2020
34Stephentown2.4 Miles Northwest of Stephentown
(Newton Road)		1931Apr. 22, 2021
35Stephentown1.3 Miles Southwest of Stephentown
(Presbyterian Road)		1950Apr. 9, 2020
36Stephentown2.9 Miles North of Stephentown
(West Road)		1932Apr. 21, 2020
37TroyJunction Campbell Avenue and Wynantskill1980Apr. 29, 2021

Saratoga County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Clifton Park.7 Miles South Junction I87 & Route 146
(Sitterly Road)		1958Jun. 22, 2021
2Day4.2 Miles South West Mountain
(North Shore Road)		1995May 3, 2021
3Edinburg5.8 Miles East Edinburg (Fox Hill Road)1932Jun. 29, 2021
4HalfmoonI87 .7 Miles North of Mohawk River
(River View Road)		1958Nov. 17, 2019
59Northumberland.2 Miles North Junction Routes 4 & 321916Sept. 3, 2020
68Providence4 Miles North, Northwest Junction NY 147 & NY 29
(Hans Creek Road)		1914Apr. 6, 2021
7Saratoga2 Miles North Route 9 & I87
(Nelson Avenue Extension)		1962Aug. 5, 2019
8Saratoga1.7 Miles Southwest Junction Routes 4 & 321993Jul. 6, 2021
9StillwaterSaratoga National Historical Park
(National Park Service Route 10)		1962May 20, 1993
10Stillwater.4 Miles South Junction Routes 4 & 671885Jun. 10, 2021
11WaterfordGuard Gate #2 & Erie Canal E5
(Access road to canal)		1912May 26, 2021

Schenectady County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1DuanesburgJunction Route 30 & 1591959Aug. 29, 2019
2Princetown2.2 Miles East Junction Routes I88 & 201980Jun. 18, 2020
3Rotterdam1 Mile South Junction State Highway 146 & I8901993Oct. 31, 2020
4RotterdamIn Pine Grove1946Jul. 8, 2019
5Rotterdam4 Miles West Junction I90 & I8901974Aug. 26, 2019
6Schenectady1.6 Miles Northwest Junction 146 & I8901966Dec. 1, 2020
7SchenectadyCounty Road 65 in City of Schenectady1960Oct. 24, 2019
8SchenectadyCrane Street in City of Schenectady1976Oct. 24, 2019
9ScotiaSunnyside Road in Village of Scotia1976Oct. 26, 2020

Schoharie County

No.City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Carlisle5.5 Miles Northwest of Esperance
(Dibble Hollow Road)		1935Sept. 5, 2019
2Cobleskill6 Miles East of Cobleskill
(County Road 9)		1928Jun. 15, 2021
3CobleskillClinton Circle Village of Cobleskill1968Mar. 16, 2021
4Esperance1.4 Miles South Junction State Highway 30A 1930Sept. 9, 2020
5Jefferson6 Miles Northeast of Jefferson (Enid Road)1941Nov. 12, 2020
6Middleburgh5 Miles Southeast of Middleburgh
(Huntersland Road)		1962Apr. 16, 2021
7Richmondville1.8 Miles Northeast of Richmondville
(Podpadic Road)		1978Jun. 10, 2020
8SchoharieWest Line Schoharie Village
(Bridge Street)		1928Sept. 28, 2020
9Seward.2 Miles South of Dorloo (Lowe Road)1972May 4, 2021
10Seward.8 Miles West Hyndsville (Lowe Road)1910May 24, 2021
11SharonCounty Road 8A Hamlet of Argusville1933Oct. 5, 2020
12Sharon2 Miles North of Seward
(County Road 40, Engleville Road)		1929Aug. 18, 2020
13Summit5 Miles South of Richmondville
(Beards Hollow Bridge)		1939Mar. 15, 2021
14Schoharie.1 Miles South of Charlotteville
(Meade Road)		1937Jun. 4, 2020

Warren County

No. City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1BoltonRoute 9 6.2 Miles Northeast of Bolton1928Nov. 2, 2020
2Chester.4 Miles East Junction 8 & I871930Jul. 8, 2020
3HoriconNorth End of Bryant Lake
(Country Road 26, Palisades Road)		1937Jun. 4, 2019
4Horicon.5 Miles East of Adirondack
(Johnson Road)		1964Apr. 21, 2021
5Johnsburg7 Miles South Johnsburg
(South Johnsburg Road)		1960Apr. 7, 2020
6Johnsburg3 Miles North of Thurman1977May 11, 2021
7Johnsburg2 Mile West of the Glen
(TR470, Glen Creek Road)		1977Jun. 17, 2020
8Johnsburg4 Miles Northeast of Garnet lane (TR57)1914May 12, 2021
9Lake George.6 Miles Southeast Junction 9 & 4181931May 5, 2021
10Lake GeorgeJunction I87 & US 91965Jun. 21, 2021
11Queensbury4.8 Miles Northeast Junction Route 9 & 9L1931Sept. 5, 2019
12Stony Creek6 Miles West of Stony Creek (Gill Road)1910Jun. 2, 2021
13WarrensburgAt Exit 24 of I87
(County Road 11, Riverbank Connector)		1965Jun. 23, 2020
14Warren1.6 Miles East of I87 Exit 251900Sept. 17, 2020

Washington County

No. City/Town/VillageLocationYear built/replacedDate last inspected
1Argyle3.5 Miles South Junction State Highway 40 & State Highway 1971929May 4, 2021
2Cambridge5 Miles South of Greenwich
(County Road 59A)		1931Apr. 8, 2020
3Cambridge2 Miles South of Cambridge (King Road)1930Apr. 22, 2021
4Easton1 Mile South of Greenwich
(County Road 74)		1912May 10, 2021
5Easton4.9 Miles South Junction Route 4 & 29
(Country Road 113, River Road)		1929Aug. 22, 2019
6Easton6.7 Miles South Junction Route 4 & 29
(County Road 113, River Road)		1929Aug. 22, 2019
7Easton3.2 Miles West of Cambridge1936May 4, 2021
8For Edward1 Mile East of Fort Edward
(Durkeetown Road)		1938Jul. 9, 2020
9Fort EdwardPaynes Bridge over Champlain Canal
(North River Road)		1907Sept. 30, 2020
10Fort EdwardJunction East Street and Champlain Canal
(East Street)		1911Oct. 1, 2020
11Granville.3 Miles Northeast Junction 22 & 1491961Jun. 1, 2021
12Granville1 Mile North of Granville (Cove Road)1935Apr. 23, 2020
13Greenwich2 Miles South Route 372 (Safford Hill Road)1945May 4, 2021
14Hudson Falls2 Miles Junction US 4 & Martindale Avenue1931Mar. 16, 2021
15Jackson3 Miles East of Greenwich
(Batten-Dugan Road)		1916Sept. 14, 2020
16KingsburyJunction North Swamp Road & Champlain Canal1911Oct. 1, 2020
17Putnam1 Mile Southeast Putnam Center
(Station Road)		1929Jul. 29, 2020
18Salem 5 Miles Northeast of Salem
(County Road 153)		1928Jun. 14, 2021
19Salem6 Miles South of Salem
(County Road 61)		1963Jun. 7, 2021
20Salem5 Miles South, Southeast of Salem
(Hickory Hill Road)		1942Apr. 22, 2021
21Salem1.8 Miles West, Northwest of Salem
(McKinney Road)		1958Aug. 19, 2020
22White Creek.7 Miles East of Buskirk (River Road)1942Apr. 22, 2021
23Whitehall.5 Miles North, Northeast of Whitehall
(East Bay Road)		1948Jun. 24, 2021
24Whitehall1.5 Miles South of Whitehall (Gray Road)1936Sept. 16, 2020