ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region was a hotbed of action for production companies, filming “The Gilded Age” and “The White House Plumbers” in 2021. This year, the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot was filmed in Schenectady, scenes for a Hallmark Christmas movie were shot at a Troy business, and Showtime will be filming a new season of “Billions” in Albany.

Big actor’s names, production companies and channels aside, there is a local company working on its first feature film with scenes shot throughout the Capital Region. Dirty Sweater Productions, co-owned by Charity Buckbee and Kyle Kleege, was formed in 2017 and is currently filming “Earworm.”

The horror/thriller film – written by Kleege – is about a cult that spreads an infection to several characters. With a budget of $15,000, paid in part by Buckbee and Kleege, it features local actors well-known throughout the region for their work in theater, like Laura Graver, Evan Jones, Richard Lounello, Beth Pietrangelo, and John Romeo.

Dirty Sweater Productions’ mission is to focus on creating interesting, independent films, said Buckbee. “In the last few years, we’ve been building our team of passionate individuals out to create eight short films and now our first feature film.”

Locally, the movie has been filmed at the Masonic Temple in downtown Albany; Collective Effort, Nighthawks and Sage Bros. Painting in Troy; Ambition Cafe in Schenectady as well as Conkling Hall in Rensselaerville. Outside of the Capital Region, it was also filmed at Wisner Farms in Warwick.

Photos from the set of “Earworm”

Det. Maxwell (Beth Pietrangelo) and Det. Williams (Richard Lounello) investigating a series of what appears to be random crimes.

Henry played by Evan Jones.

Patrick Rooney plays Greg, Henry’s best friend.

Henry (Evans) unknowingly joins a cult to help him overcome his shyness.

Camille (Laura Graver) who has a soft spot for Henry.

Dr. Merrick Corvath (John Romeo) leader and speaker for a self-help group that may be more than it appears.

Det. Williams played by Richard Lounello.

Filming of “Earworm” is expected to be completed in March and will be shown at film festivals. Buckbee hopes it will also be distributed through online platforms like Shutter or IFC Midnight. Previous films released by Dirty Sweater Productions can be rented or bought on their website. Future films can also be sponsored through their website.