SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Carol Baldwin, the founder of the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, and mother to actors Alec, Stephen, Billy and Daniel Baldwin, has died at 92.

Alec Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin confirmed their mother’s passing in separate social media posts on Thursday evening.

Daniel Baldwin posting a photo on Twitter, with the caption “My mother passed today. We will miss you mom.”

Alec Baldwin sharing a family statement on Instagram, saying Carol passed away on Thursday in Syracuse.

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted her life. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments,” he wrote. Alec Baldwin

Baldwin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991, underwent a double mastectomy, before deciding to help other women battling the disease.

Her family says she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook. With the support of the university’s then president, Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook. Another chapter was later started in cooperation with SUNY Upstate Medical University. They say the combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause.

The Baldwin Fund’s efforts include studying the causes of breast cancer, educating medical professionals and the public, prevention, treatment and community outreach.

Carol is survived by her four sons and daughters, Jane and Elizabeth.

The cause of Carol’s death has not been revealed.