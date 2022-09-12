Election Day is less than two months away and races are heating up, especially in New York’s 21st Congressional District, where Democrat Matt Castelli is challenging incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik.

Castelli is running both as a democrat and a moderate and on Monday touted his Moderate Party platform. He says it addresses issues of safety and security along with economic issues, and what he calls individual liberties.

“For too long the most extreme voices have dominated politics, the Moderate Party is reclaiming a powerful voice for the great middle majority. We want the government to focus on what it’s good at – security, roads and bridges, strengthening communities – and to stay out of our personal lives. In NY-21, we think for ourselves, coming together across party lines to solve problems – it’s time our representative in Washington did, too.”

In the meantime, Stefanik is running for the Republican and Conservative parties. Her campaign is pushing back against Castelli framing himself as a moderate. In a statement, Stefanik’s senior advisor said, “This Downstate Democrat is desperately trying to trick voters into pretending to be a moderate when the reality is, that due to redistricting, he was able to collect the vast majority of the same signatures from far-left democrats as he did on his democratic line.”