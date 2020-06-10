Champlain Centre Mall business owners struggle to reopen

On the outside, it may seem like the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh is open for business. But on the inside, the empty hallways and closed shops tell a different story.

Greg Nephew, owner of Lake City Hobbies, was prepared to re-open May 29 with other retail outlets under Phase 2 of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s reopening plan. But Phase 2 did not include stores with indoor entrances.

Nephew says there wasn’t much warning that Phase 2 in the North Country wouldn’t include certain businesses.

“The biggest feeling is frustration more than anything,” he said. “We were gearing up towards the May 29 re-opening, which had been publicized as Phase Two’s original reopen date for retail.”

With Phase 3 of Cuomo’s reopening plan not yet announced, Nephew fears the worst for his and other mall businesses.