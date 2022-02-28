GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A charity that sends thousands of children’s books to NICU wards in hospitals around New York just got its final numbers in. This year, Glens Falls-based Project: Cameron’s Story did right by the kids.

On Monday, Project: Cameron’s Story announced 27,158 books collected in this year’s bookraiser, the annual event that drives the charity in February. The total surpasses last year by a magnitude of nearly 2,000 books, all of which will end up in the hands of parents going through unimaginably hard times caring for prematurely born children. Donors purchased books online through an Amazon wish list.

“This is INCREDIBLE,” wrote Project: Cameron’s Story founder Sara Quartiers on Monday. “So many babies and their families will benefit from the generosity of all of you. We simply could not do it without your help! Thank you!”

Those books will be distributed to 15 hospitals across the state of New York, ranging from Albany and Glens Falls to Buffalo and parts of New York City. Those books will go to parents whose children are born prematurely, and who they cannot bond with through physical contact due to intensive care or various other complications. The project is named after Quartiers’ own late son, Cameron, who she read to after he was born 16 weeks early.

Last year was Project: Cameron’s Story’s first since COVID-19, after 2020’s fundraiser missed the onset of the pandemic by a matter of weeks. After fearing a dip below the 23,000 books raised in 2020, the 2021 fundraiser climbed up to around 24,000. A list of 105 collection sites at workplaces and offices around New York encourages donors to choose books off the list and buy them for the cause. In prior years, Barnes & Noble stores would host collection sites, where customers could buy books onsite for the cause.

All of those books go to the charity’s Glens Falls headquarters for distribution. Quartiers says that even numbers into the 20ks don’t cover every premature birth. The charity’s largest beneficiary is Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, which sees over 1,300 premature births annually by itself.