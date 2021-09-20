Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events

(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody.

The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.

Here is the timeline of events in the Chemung County torture-murder case as we know them.

January 29 or 30, 2021

Juan Jose Gotay, 38, of New York City is allegedly kidnapped in Chemung County by Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, and Malik Weems.

According to court documents, Gotay was subjected to multiple traumatic injuries caused by his kidnappers, including gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg; permanent and mutilating injuries to his eyes caused by a pointed instrument; burns that caused disfigurement to his ears and buttocks; mutilating injuries to his tongue, injuries to his jaw, mouth, and teeth caused by repeated kicking and beating; and multiple broken ribs and fingers.

According to the indictment, Gotay was still alive when his kidnappers left his body in Pennslyvania.

April 5, 2021

Juan Jose Gotay’s body is found over an embankment along Route 6 in Potter County, Pennsylvania. The case is picked up by the Pennsylvania State Police’s Major Case Team and little information is released by officials.

April 6-7, 2021

Malik Weems and Eddie Marte allegedly kidnap and hold Joseph Waters for random for more than 12 hours in Chemung County

April 27, 2021

Malik Weems and Eddie Marte are arrested in Ontario County, New York in connection to a separate kidnapping-torture case.

Investigators say the Ontario County victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords, and burned with a hot knife.

Investigators in Ontario County say police found a stolen handgun, another handgun, 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, and $5,000 cash while executing three search warrants in the case. They say the drugs alone are worth roughly $75,000.

May 5-7, 2021

New York State Police begin combing through two homes in the City of Elmira that are now connected to this case.



















The Partridge Street and West Ave. homes are blocked off with police tape for several days and investigators in white suits brought items in and out of the home and dug up the surrounding yards.

September 14, 2021

Thomas Bovaird

Thomas Bovaird of Horseheads is arrested and indicted for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Juan Jose Gotay. Bovaird was indicted for first-degree murder, kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the second degree.

September 20, 2021

The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office announces the arrest and indictments of Malik Weems and Eddie Marte in connection to the Chemung County torture-murder case.

Marte and Weems were arrested in the Ontario County Jail in connection to the Chemung County case.

In Chemung County, Weems and Marte have been indicted for first degree murder, four counts of first degree kidnapping, and two counts each of first and degree assault. The indictment covers the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Gotay as well as the kidnapping of Waters.

18 News will continue to develop this timeline of events as officials release more details.