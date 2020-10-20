City of Plattsburgh honors veterans with Banner Project

John Zelent was born in Poznan Poland in 1928. When Germany invaded the country during World War Two, he was forced to work in a military labor camp. When the war was over, John immigrated to the United States to start a new life and eventually settled in Plattsburgh.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force and quickly rose through the ranks, and proudly served his country for twenty-one years. John passed away at twenty thirteen.

His wife Bernedette Zelent could talk to you for hours about her husband, sharing numerous stories, surrounded by her daughter Anita and Husband, she tells me she has always looked for a way to honor his legacy.

“I always wanted something very special for him, because he did so much, he was a very giving person, and he helped other people and all that stuff, so this is ideal.”

The City of Plattsburgh has teamed up with the Hometown Heroes Banner Project to showcase Plattsburgh’s many veterans who served their country and community. The Banners will be organized by area – people who served in the Battle of Plattsburgh will be honored in the historic district of the city, while those who spent their time on the Air Force Base will be located in and around the Oval. Mayor Colin Read says he hopes this project brings families of veterans together.

“I think it is very exciting, and again I think it just builds into the history and the sense of community that we want to establish in the City of Plattsburgh.”

Zelent’s daughter Anita Squire says the amount of time he spent working in the US Oval and within the Plattsburgh community is impressive, and that he has touched many lives. They both say that they are ecstatic to see the banner.

“You can’t have no words for it or no absolutely nothing, it is just gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous, – he is smiling down from heaven – and he is very happy.”

Squier said she would encourage any family in the CIty of Plattsburgh to participate if they can. The applications and information for applying is located on the City’s website.