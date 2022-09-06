LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.

That said, it’s not as though things are about to go all quiet. This week, as tourists leave the Lake George area, they’ll quickly be replaced by a horde of classic vehicles. The Adirondack Nationals Car Show comes to the village this week, as it always does in the days following Labor Day Weekend. And it’s just the start.

Adirondack Nationals Car Show Thursday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 11 Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center and Charles R. Wood Festival Commons Hundreds of classic cars visiting from all across the country $15 general admission, free for kids ages 12 and under

Lake George Fall Restaurant Week Sunday, Sept. 11 – Saturday, Sept. 17 Restaurants around Lake George (list) Restaurants across the Lake George region serving up unique dishes using local ingredients. Participants can vote for their favorites. $30 per prix fixe meal

Lake George Jazz Weekend Friday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 18 Shepard Park, Canada Street (Hosted by The Courthouse Gallery at the Lake George Arts Project) Three-day jazz festival featuring: Chembo Corniel Quintet, 6 p.m. Friday Jane Ira Bloom Quartet, Saturday Samara Joy, 3 p.m. Saturday Ike Strum & Heart feat. Donny McCaslin, 5 p.m. Saturday Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet, 7 p.m. Saturday Zach Brock Quartet, 1 p.m. Sunday Vanderei Pereira and Blindfold Test, 3 p.m. Sunday Elio Villafranca and the Jass Syncopators, 5 p.m. Sunday All performances free

