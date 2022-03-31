ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Phase 2 clinical trial has been announced by researchers to evaluate different types of COVID-19 booster shots by enrolling adult participants in the United States. The trial will assist researchers in understanding the various types of vaccine regimens to broaden the immune responses of adults who have already received a primary vaccination series and a first booster shot.

The study, known as the COVID-19 Variant Immunologic Landscape (COVAIL) trial, aims to evaluate a better understanding of the various uses of vaccine regimens in the combination with prototype and variant vaccines. The COVAIL trail will be sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

NIAID said it’s preparing for the possibility of future COVID- 19 variants – that would evade protection against currently available vaccines – despite the effects of the current waning protection against infections and mild illnesses during the Omicron wave.

“We are looking beyond the Omicron variant to determine the best strategy to protect against future variants,” said NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. “This trial will help us understand if we can use prototype and variant vaccines alone or together to shift immune responses to cover existing and emerging COVID-19 variants.”

Officials said this would enable manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to adjust prototype vaccines to target specific variants, similar to the process of how manufacturers update seasonal influenza vaccines to target circulating strains each year. However, predicting if, when, and where new COVID-19 variants will emerge and how those variants will affect the population, remains a challenge they noted.

Studies conducted by researchers indicate that the Omicron variant has a combination of mutations that makes it substantially different from prior SARS-CoV-2 variants. Officials said if a new variant should emerge resembling the inherited SARS-CoV-2 strain or, for example, the Delta variant, an Omicron-specific vaccine may not offer substantial protection.

The COVAIL trial seeks to gather data on the immune responses induced by prototype vaccines and variant vaccine candidates, including bivalent vaccines, which target two SARS-CoV-2 variants to better enable informed booster shot recommendations. Officials said an individual’s response to booster shots can be impacted either by their history of prior infection and vaccination, or a combination of both to what type of COVID-19 vaccines they received.