Clinton County man accused of killing puppy, dumping its body in garbage can

PERU, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Peru man was arrested Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty.

New York State Police say Raymond A. Mangieri, 27, killed a seven-month-old German Shepherd puppy and disposed of it in a garbage can. Mangieri, who is on parole in New York, was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class E felony.

Mangieri was virtually arraigned by the Town of Saranac Court. He was then transported to Clinton County Jail for violating his parole. He is scheduled to return to the Peru Town Court at a later date.

