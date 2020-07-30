Clinton County Public Transit to resume limited service

Next month public transportation users in Plattsburgh will be able to get to where they need to go again as Clinton County Public Transit plans to resume limited local service.

Some Clinton county public transit routes will be continuing on August third, but as passengers can see, things will look a little different

Clinton County Planning Technician James Bosley explains how the busses will operate under the new guidelines.

“We have limited seating available because we are doing social distancing measures. We are going to have frequent cleanings of the busses. We are cleaning every shift, but on top of that, when the drivers get back to the government center they have a few minutes so they will be cleaning frequently touched surfaces there.”

Bosley says that riders should still board the bus as usual.

“Wear a mask, pay the fare as normal, make sure to sit far apart, we’ve got the seats marked.

Because of the delayed opening of the bus routes, Bosley anticipates an increase in riders, and has this warning for the public.

“There is a chance we will have more people trying to ride than what we have space for right now so it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to hold off riding unless you need to right now.”

If you need a ride, and aren’t ready to use public transportation again, you can call 2-1-1 which will route you to the United way, for wheelchair accessible transportation, companies such as We Care Transportation are also available.

The North, South, and West City routes will resume on Monday, August 3rd, no further date has been set for the remaining seven routes.