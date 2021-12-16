Police say a social media post expressing concern about the potential for a shooting at Clinton County schools is not credible.

New York State Police say the message circulated Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the agency said it had investigated and determined there is no danger to students.

However, troopers say they will increase police presence at schools in the area out of an abundance of caution.

Both the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and City of Plattsburgh Police Department assisted New York State Police in this investigation.