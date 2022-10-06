CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Columbia County woman is mourning her pet donkey Lucy after it was attacked and mauled to death by a bear.

Laura-Ann Camissa takes in unwanted donkeys at her home in Claverack. She said the bear attacked sometime after 11:30 p.m. Monday, after she goodnight to Lucy, her companion Ricky and two other donkeys.

“Lucy was very petite and very endearing. She just drew everybody in, and she was like, she looked like a baby donkey because she was so small,” remembers Camissa.

Camissa said this is the first time in over 30 years she has seen a bear. She was doing all she thought she could to deter bears. “We were taking in bird feeders at night because we know that attracted bears,” she said. “But I did not know that the seeds on the ground also attract bears. But we’re not feeding the birds anymore other than in the winter months.

Lucy was buried on the property in a final resting place not far from her pen.

“She has the loudest bray of any of the donkeys. She was the smallest with the biggest mouth. And she was awesome. She was really a love. We will really miss her and Ricky will really miss her a lot, ” continued Camissa.

Camissa now has plans to protect her pets.

“We are putting an electric fence on top of the current fence that we have that has served as well for 31 years but apparently not this year and we’re getting all kinds of camera security systems that ring to your phone,” says Camissa.