ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, February 15th, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik visited the Griffiss Business and Technology Park to discuss past experiences that helped her in serving the newly drawn 21st Congressional District and the growth of Rome.

“I’m willing and going to work for every single town and village in this district and I have a record of doing so in a really geographically large district.” – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Stefanik says the issues of Rome labs are not new to her.

“I’ve served on the house Armed Services Committee since my first term have been proud to deliver 10 of millions of dollars to Rome labs when it comes to the advanced research in emerging technologies such as quantum systems we are just getting started.” – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Congresswoman Stefanik says she will be able to use her experiences working with the community at Fort Drum to assist in the growth of Rome labs.

“Making sure that when people think of emerging of technologies, of Quantum, of the future our national security capabilities, that they think of Rome labs. I’ve done that effectively with Fort Drum when it comes to the most deployed unit in the U.S. Army, the importance of a Light Infantry Division, the 10th Mountain Division, and the unique role they play. So, I’m experienced in making sure that my colleagues on both sides of the aisles understand the importance of military installations in Upstate New York and their importance broadly when it comes to global national security issues.” – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Looking to the future of Rome labs, Stefanik explains she thinks they will grow significantly.

“When you think about the technologies that they are invested in quantum, cyber, this is where we need to make sure Department of Defense (D.O.D) has emerging technology capabilities. That is where we are going in order to keep pace and most importantly surpass advisories like China, Russia, and other terrorist organizations to make sure the U.S. is the leadership in all of those emerging technologies. So, I see huge growth opportunities. Even here today at Innovare, just seeing the new projects, the new partnerships, the new investment from the county, that is a win-win for national security, but it’s a win-win for the people of Oneida County.” – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik