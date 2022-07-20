Saranac Lake, NY — People in the North Country may have noticed a lot of construction around Saranac Lake.

The town received $4.3 million in 2018 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and now that most of the planning stages are finished, the work has finally begun.

Saranac Lake Mayor Jimmy Williams said the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will help bring more beauty to Saranac Lake’s parks and roads, with much needed improvements coming. The DRI also gave Bitters and Bones, a local business, the ability to bring Saranac Lake’s first downtown brewery, which Williams thinks will help business in the area.

“For the long term, I think it’s really positive both for residents and visitors of Saranac Lake, to be able to have real restrooms downtown is super, and the other projects that are being planned are also super,” said Melinda Little, co-founder of The Village Mercantile.

The DRI does not just revolve around parks and roads but includes the relocation of the Pendragon Theater, a new children’s museum, an extended river walk, and the highly anticipated rehabilitation of the home and office of Dr. Trudeau for the historic Saranac Lake Museum.

The project has been in the making for many years, and locals are happy to see their small town finally getting the attention it deserves.