WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in local school districts, with some reporting over 100 cases in a one-week period.

The rise in cases has led to many students, teachers and staff being put in mandatory isolation or quarantine. Some have even been forced to cancel classes due to staffing shortages in recent days.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 14 and January 24. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria02501540
Belleville Henderson125402680
Carthage5632718139466
General Brown58239642281
Indian River1315501396646
LaFargeville96211678
Lyme14752782
Sackets Harbor11540761
South Jefferson333341383471
Thousand Islands15116726142
Watertown7652736128655
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River4103343139
Copenhagen07202799
Harrisville0170017
Lowville38258841299
South Lewis24182144226
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls15172539211
Canton70197224221
Clifton-Fine0210829
Colton-Pierrepont391014105
Edwards-Knox794225119
Gouverneur33322273395
Hammond2252833
Hermon-Dekalb157632197
Heuvelton05701976
Lisbon0510758
Madrid-Waddington21164127191
Massena69406669475
Morristown125401569
Norwood-Norfolk321881143241
Ogdensburg402211059280
Parishville-Hopkinton54622571
Potsdam17150260210
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.